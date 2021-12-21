Hilarious!The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan’s Reaction To Massive Paycheck For ‘Shehzada’ And his Exit from Dostana 2!

MUMBAI: Sony's flagship popular talk show The Kapil Sharma Show and its episodes are something every Indian looks forward to binge-watching every weekend. Comedy host, celebrities and B-town gossip make the show very popular. As an example, Kapil, the show's host, recently uploaded a video from an episode in which Kartik Aaryan and the team of his recent release, Dhamaka, were featured.

In the uploaded video, Kapil Sharma was seen asking Kartik Aaryan about the rumors that he was paid in loads for his upcoming film Shehzada.

In the clip we see Kapil Sharma asking, “Aapki sachi mein fees zyada ho gayi hai ya film ka title aapne dekha Shehzada hai toh aapne zyada maang li.” Reacting to Kapil’s question Kartik Aaryan blushed and replied, “Paaji aisa hota toh har picture ka naam Shehzada rakhta main.”

We see in the video that the host of the show ended up asking the actor about the allegations that were made against him during his abrupt exit from Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Referring to the movie’s name, Kapil asked, “Aap pe ek aur ilzaam hai ki aapko dostana raas nahi aata. Yeh ilzaam sahi hai.” Replying back to his question and while once again blushing, Kartik said, “Nahi, yeh bhi jhooth hai.”

It is indeed the cutest yet clever way to dodge all the questions, Kartik!

In case you are unaware, Kartik left Karan Johar's Dostana 2 because of creative differences, time clashes, and an 'unprofessional' attitude.

Recently, it was reported that Karan Johar has completely shelved the idea of making Dostana 2 because it was consuming a lot of time to revamp the film and things were taking longer than expected after Kartik’s exit.

