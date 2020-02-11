Himansh Kohli hails Mumbai cabinets decision to keep malls, multiplexes open 24X7

MUMBAI: The Environment & Tourism Minister, Aditya Thackeray has recently approved a plan where Mumbai shopping malls, restaurants and multiplexes will remain open 24X7 from the end of the month. Film actor Himansh Kohli couldn’t be happier. “It's a great initiative. Mumbai is famously known as the city which never sleeps and there needs to be shops open at all times. Different streams of work require people to work at different times of the day. So, this will suit everyone,” he says.

He adds, “In fact, I think it's a great idea because a lot of times we get free from work late and then all the options available are expensive and require you to pay a premium amount for buying it after hours. This new step will increase employment, help in the growth of the economy and most of all, keep the area hustling-bustling i.e. making them safer. I'm sure other states will soon implement this new law.”