Himansh Kohli: It’s always lovely to meet Satish Kaushik

Actor Himansh Kohli bumped into actor Satish Kaushik at Gulshan Kumar's FTII's Orientation in New Delhi recently and is in awe of his simplicity. “It always wonderful to meet a person so jolly and humble like Satish Ji. He is someone you learn from every time you meet them. He's an honest and a straight forward person which makes him a better actor and a more approachable person on the set,” says Himansh, who worked with Satish in 2016 in his film Ranchi Diaries.

Himansh, who rose to fame with his film Yaariyan, says that he really connects with Satish. “Both of us are from Delhi and we both are avid foodies. We have a lovely time together. I love the way he multi-tasks, from being an actor to a radio jockey, to a director and an entrepreneur. I love the way he reinvents himself all the time and keeps on updating his skills according to what's going on. This is also the reason a lot of youngsters connect to him and his ideologies,” he says.