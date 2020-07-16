Himansh Kohli relives his childhood memories at Qutub Minar

MUMBAI: After over three months of lockdown, the government is now easing restrictions as part of the second phase of unlock. The historical monuments in Delhi too opened for the public, and Delhi boy Himansh Kohli grabbed the opportunity and visited Qutub Minar. The actor, who will be seen next in “Boondi Raita”, was wearing a mask and carried a sanitiser as well. He bought the tickets online and scanned it at the entrance, and then got his temperature checked.

“There used to be a long queue at the ticket counter, but now you can only buy them online. You have to scan them yourself. This is my second outing since lockdown. It feels good visiting a place that makes me nostalgic. There are only five to ten people around even though it’s a Sunday. All safety precautions are in place, and I feel safe,” he said. The “Yaariyan” actor shared that he had last visited Qutub Minar on a school picnic trip, and said, “I’m a Delhiite and have lived here most of my life, but this is my second visit to Qutub Minar. My last visit was 15-16 years ago when I came here for a school picnic. I’m glad I’m revisiting this place when there are no distractions, no schedules, no engagements, fewer people, and lots of time on hand.”

Once the flight services resumed on May 25, Himansh took the first flight home and reached Delhi to be with his family. He now intends to visit other monuments too and said, “As I entered, I told myself I have to visit all these amazing monuments again, no matter how many times, I’ve been there. I explored the place with safety, understanding that this is the new normal, and it wasn’t bad at all. I loved every bit of it.”

