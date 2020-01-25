Himansh Kohli: Republic Day has now become an extra day to relax

MUMBAI: Republic Day seems to have lost its fervor and has become a mere holiday, says film actor Himansh Kohli. “Indeed, it has become a day when everyone relaxes. They look at it as one extra day to take it easy. It’s sad that it is on a Sunday this time though. So, it naturally becomes the time of the week when you want to catch up on sleep or finish-off those pressing matters which otherwise don’t get a chance. I used to watch the entire parade every 26th January, but it has become redundant to be true,” he says.

Talking about the way we can inculcate a feeling of patriotism in the youth today, Himansh says, “The new way to instill patriotism in the young generation would be through social media. Maybe, a challenge where you have to do something for the nation and challenge other people to do it too. I normally watch TV on Republic Day, browse the news a bit, and invite friends over for a desi chai-chat-pakora session.”