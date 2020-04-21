Himansh Kohli’s ecstatic with his latest music video crossing ten million mark!

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is on cloud nine all thanks to the response his recent music video "Tenu Vekhi Jawan" has generated. The actor says that this is all thanks to the amazing team that they had. “It has been quite amazing actually. I was skeptical of the fact that it is coming out during this lockdown period and I was unsure that if the audience would like to listen to a love song at this point of time. But we have got such a good response from people. In fact, they are even sharing it on their social media accounts, making re-enactment videos, etc, all of this is a clear sign that it's a success. It's not my success, it's the success of the entire team who worked towards it. And I'm super grateful to all of them,” he says.

He adds, “When the first time I came to know about the release date, I wasn't too sure. But I realized that this is a crisis period, and people might be going through a lot. So, any means of entertainment which helps them get through this tough time is helpful. It's my duty as an actor to keep people entertained and happy. I am thankful that I was able to fulfill this.”

Talking about the best memory of making the video, Himansh says, “So, this was my first ever trip to Italy. I met so many fans, one of them even leaked a part of the song which created a mini-havoc for us. I made so many friends, wandered around, shopped, went to many nice and famous restaurants. Everything was so good that I can't pinpoint one thing/instant that made me the happiest.”