Himansh Kohli turned Santa this X-mas

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is super psyched about Christmas! not because he can receive gifts, but because he could give them. The actor says that he had a great time by gifting his loved ones Christmas goodies. “There was a time when I used to get gifts from all over — family, friends, neighbors, etc. I had many Santas in my life, especially my father who never said a 'No' to any of my demands. But, now it's my time to be someone's Santa and I love to pamper the ones I love. So, all I wish for is to be able to provide for my family and close ones,” he says.



He also wants to make more friends starting this Christmas. “Moreover, I think this Christmas, I'll revive old friendships and spend time with people who otherwise complain that I don't take out time for them,” he says.