News

Himesh Reshammiya composes song for wife on 2nd anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2020 11:40 AM

MUMBAI: On his second wedding anniversary on Monday, composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya created a romantic song titled "Aashna" for his wife Sonia.

"I'm happy that Sonia loved this song, as it had to be super special. She has a great ear for music and since she is already very fond of my other new songs that will come out soon, this song composed on such a special day had to be even better," Himesh said.

(Also read: You'll be SHOCKED to see Himesh Reshammiya's 'THEN and NOW' transformation picture...)

The song is not out for the audience yet.

On the work front, Himesh, who is also an actor, will be seen in the sequel of "The Xpose", as well as "Namastey Rome". He is also collaborating with Raj Kumar Santoshi on a project.

(Also read: Himesh and Sonia Reshammiya's gives couple goals to Neha and Adi on Indian Idol season 11)

Tags Himesh Reshammiya Sonia Aashna The Xpose Namastey Rome Raj Kumar Santoshi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here