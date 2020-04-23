Himesh Reshammiya focusses on new songs, scripts during lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya is a busy bee even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A lot of things have come to a standstill as people have been told to stay indoors for safety. Work might have slowed down for many, but Himesh is as busy as ever.

"I am keeping myself busy with a lot of things during this quarantine period. I spend my days working out, composing new songs and reading new scripts. I am also planning a lot of things in film music and everything in the world of entertainment that is there for me. Like I always say, for me the journey has just begun," Himesh told IANS.

What about working on a song on quarantine?

"No, I haven't made any song on quarantine yet but I have composed some great romantic and dance numbers, which I am sure my fans will enjoy immensely," said the "Aashiq banaya aapne" hitmaker, who has requested his fans to practice social distancing by staying at home.

"It is important for all of us to stay safe right now. As they say, this too shall pass," he said on a positive note.

Prior to the lockdown, he was busy judging new talent.

"I have judged many shows on television, but this ('BIG Golden Voice') was the first time that I judged on radio. I don't think there is much of a difference between the two, except the fact that on radio, the quality of one's voice alone plays a crucial role. When you are judging on radio, especially during the first phase, voice is the only priority whereas on television, the attitude and personality of the singer also unknowingly become aspects on which the singer is selected," he said.

Talking about the radio show, he shared: "My favourite moment during judging 'BIG Golden Voice Season 7' was when we announced not one, but two winners. Shalini and Ankit both gave us performances to remember throughout their journey."

The former judge of "Indian Idol" often picks budding singers from reality shows for his film projects.

"All the singing shows are projecting great talent but some voices are so good that they inspire you. I truly believe that our country has some really amazing singing talent and their voices need to be heard by the entire nation. When I hear a great voice, I feel like launching it as soon as possible. This is something I have been doing time and again and will continue to do so in the future," said the composer, who had given a platform to many new singers like Darshan Raval and Mohammed Irfan.

Himesh has been in the industry for long, but he hasn't stopped learning even from the newcomers.

"Each and everyone has taught me something valuable, but the most important thing I have learnt is how to be best student and keep learning at every stage of my life. Never stop learning and get inspired -- these are the biggest learnings from them (budding artistes)," said Himesh.