Hina Khan to arrange special screening of Hacked for NGOs

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and the actress wants to take the cause of the film to the masses. When Bhatt first narrated the story to Hina, she was enticed by the milieu of the world he was creating.

As much as it was horrific, Hina knew the film is necessary to take the negatives of the virtual world to the masses.

Though we are constantly surrounded by social media and technology, the actress feels there is little awareness about the pitfalls of the cyber world.

While the world celebrates social media for dissolving differences, there is limited discussion on how social media is also a hotbed for cybercrime. A lot of times, cybercrimes go unreported because people can't wrap their heads around how to tackle them.

The fact that there is little representation of it in popular culture and movies also contributes to a lack of discussion on the subject.

On that count, the actress wants to use the film to start a dialogue. In fact, there are multiple NGOs actively working towards the upliftment of women, especially the victims of cybercrimes who are reeling with long term implications of what they went through.

Hina will be tying up with such NGOs to create awareness of the subject.

Presented by Zee Studios, Hacked, a stalker the thriller will release on February 7, 2020.

