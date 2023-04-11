Hindi Movies Updates! Ira Khan pre-wedding festivities starting, Dunki poster release, 'Kabir' coming back in Tiger, read to know more

MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s happening in the world of Hindi film industry. So check out the updates for today.

Dunki teaser and Sam Bahadur trailer with Tiger 3

As the year is coming to an end, more and more movies have made the audience excited and eager. With Pathaan and Jawan being massive hits, people expect a lot from Dunki. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is coming back with an amazing and promising performance in the movie Sam Bahadur. The hype is real for Tiger 3 as it's not just about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif but this time it's also about Emraan Hashmi. While Tiger 3 release is coming closer, note that Dunki teaser and Sam Bahadur trailer will be shown along with Tiger 3.

Dunki Poster release

Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Dunki's teaser was released. The teaser successfully made people curious and interested in the movie. The movie features stars like SRK, Bomsn Irani, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal. Now, Dunki's poster has been released where people can see all the characters.

Kabir back in Spy Universe

There has been a lot of buzz about the YRF spy universe and dedicated fans have been busy drawing out conclusions by connecting dots. Now, reportedly, it is said that Hrithik Roshan's character from the movie War will be coming back Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Let's wait and watch to see how this goes as it is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan will also make an appearance.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebration

Ira Khan has recently posted on her Instagram profile about starting a new life with Nupur Shikhare. While their love story has been adored by the people, here we bring to you an update, that is, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities have started now.

Jio MAMI film Festival awards

The festival was celebrated with some very unique movies and finally it came to conclusion with awards ceremony. According to the award ceremony, Against the Tide, Bahadur - The Brave, and

Agra received top honors. The MAMI film festival is one of the most respected and celebrated festival where people from afar places come.

