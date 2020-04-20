Hip Hip Hurray director Nupur Asthana reveals Purab Kohli and Vishal Malhotra used to imitate her

MUMBAI: During lockdown, many shows from the 90s are once again back on Tv, giving the viewers ample of content to keep themselves entertained. Many shows are Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi are once again back on Television.

Zee TV's teen drama Hip Hip Hurray was a huge hit in the 90s and even after 20 years of the show's first episode being on air, the show still manages to keep the viewers entertained. The show consisted of a stellar cast and director Nupur Asthana got in a conversation with a leading portal to share some fun incidents about the show.

While talking about the fond memories from the show, Nupur told Pinkvilla, "I had 14 characters on the show. Imagine 14 actors talking at the same time, it could drive anybody crazy! I was young, impatient and hot-heated. I used to be like 'Okay guys, we are ready for the shot' but nobody is listening and instead, everybody is chit-chatting. I had to actually get up on the table in a classroom. These guys are so tall, I mean Purab and Shahrukh were really tall! I actually climbed up on the table and screamed 'Shut Up! We're ready for the take.' Also, the boys would imitate me and that was hilarious! Purab and Vishal would make fun of me!"

Credits: Pinkvilla, India Forums