From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all

MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and many music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

TellyChakkar had interacted with Anuj a few weeks ago and played a game with him called ‘Woh Pehli Baar’, and he revealed his first crush and a lot more interesting things about himself.

Woh Pehli Baar you had a crush on someone and who was she

It was when I was in 9th class, there was this girl, but she never said yes to me because I was a nerd.

Woh Pehli Baar you went on a date

It was in college.

Woh Pehli Baar you saw yourself on a hoarding

The first time I saw myself was inside the Bigg Boss house. So, there was a poster of mine which was put inside the Bigg Boss’ house from the first episode till the last episode. So, I felt really good that Salman sir is hosting the show, and the whole country watches it and my hoarding is there inside.

Woh Pehli Baar you felt that you have become famous

Not as of now. I do get a lot of messages and people come and click pictures with him, but for me, the definition of famous is that I shouldn’t be able to walk on the road and while I am walking 100 people should gather around me. Now also people come and click pictures and I am thankful for that.

Woh Pehli Baar you had a fan moment with someone

I was working in theatre and the late Rishi Kapoor sir had come to see our show. So, when I met him backstage I felt really good. I was like the legend we have seen and grown up, has come to see my play. So, it was a fan moment for me.

Woh Pehli Baar you earned money

I think it was for an ad which I did and I earned like 3000 rupees for that.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.