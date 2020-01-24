“His humbleness and his willingness”, ‘Toofan’ trainer Darrell Foster loves about Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar is one of the finest actors in the industry and has given us memorable characters and there is no denial of the same thing. The actor is very well known to deliver some of the best on-screen performances and deliver better than the best, every single time. Farhan was trained under the eye of the international boxer Darrell Foster for the upcoming movie Toofan.

Commenting about the impression that the international boxer Darrell Foster had about the actor, he shares, "What did surprise me was his humbleness and his willingness to do what it takes in order for us to not sacrifice anything for this film." Adding further on the relationship between the actor and the director as well, "Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash's great working relationship is one of the many luxuries of Toofan”, he adds.

The actor has already aced the role of an athlete in the film like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in teh past which was also helmed by the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Toofan is going to be another proof of his hard work which the audience is waiting to see eagerly especially after the poster that exploded a soon as it was launched with nothing but love and appreciation.

For the upcoming film Toofan for which the fans are extremely excited ever since the poster of the film dropped and it was screaming out loud all the hardwork and efforts that the actor, popularly known as a polymath has undergone. From rigorous training to every bit of imbibing the essence of a boxer, Farhan is leaving no stone unturned.

Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial `Toofan` which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.