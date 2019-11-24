On his recent trip to Serbia, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala meets Serbian PM Ana Brnabić; Cultural exchange on the cards!

MUMBAI: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is not only bringing great content projects to the audience but also, is paving way for Indian cinema to go beyond the borders and enter newer territories. On his recent visit to Serbia where the entire team was shooting for his successful franchise’ next installment, Baaghi 3, the producer met the distinguished Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić.



The Producer met the dignitary along with Colonel Mihailo Zogović and further discussed the possibilities of a cross-cultural exchange through films. Sharing the pictures from the august meeting in Serbia, the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandsons Movies tweeted, “#SajidNadiadwala and @WardaNadiadwala in Serbia with @SerbianPM and #ColonelMihailoZogovic. We are grateful and thankful to have met you!”.



The entire team of Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff recently shot in Serbia and the pictures were proof of how picturesque is the country. More so with Sajid and PM Ana meeting, this would open more possibilities for Indian cinema to reach broader horizons and chart new paths in the coming times.



Recently, holding a clap-board, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff were seen on the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia as well and the picture was a treat for all fans! With Baaghi 3 in its shooting spree, the fans seem to be super happy to catch another glimpse from the shoot diaries.



There is no doubt that Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the finest producers in the industry and has had a very successful year with a hattrick of box office hits in 2019 with Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4.



Bringing blockbuster franchise with back to back projects, Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to be released in 2020