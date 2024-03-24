Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs

MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and celebrities have already gotten into the festive mood. We already see many people are partying on different songs from our industry. Having said that, today let us go through a few movies that we can look up to for some great popular Holi songs.

Waqt: The Race Against Time - Do Me a Favour

The song Do Me A Favour is indeed one of the popular songs of Indian cinema, the song was in the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time that was released in the year 2005, and the song was sung by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Mohabbatein - Soni Soni

Soni Soni is the song coming from the movie Mohabbatein and the song was sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula, Jatin-Lalit and Anand Bakshi, indeed this is one of the most loved songs on Indian cinema and we hear the song we love to hear it all over again.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani -Balam Pichkari

Another most popular song from the Indian Cinema is the song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, well the song we see playing every Holi party is a good dance number for the festival. The song had Ranbir Kapor and Deepika Padukone.

Darr - Ang Se Ang Lagana

Movie Darr is indeed one of the most loved movies of the year, the famous Holi song of the movie titled ‘Ang Se Ang Lagana’ is popular till today and it is indeed one of the foot tapping Holi songs of all time.

Silsila - Rang Barse

Song Rang Barse is an all time iconic song of the festival of Holi, the song is from the movie Silsila starring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha Sanjeev Kumar, indeed we are waiting to dance on this number too.

Jolly LLB 2 - Go Pagal

Starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, the movie Jolly LLB 2 is indeed one of the most loved movies and how can we forget the popular Holi song titled Go Pagal and waiting to vibe on the song on this Holi.

Sholay - Holi Ke Din

The iconic movie Sholay also had a popular Holi song, the name of the song is Holi Ke Din by Lata Mangeshkar, the dance and the scenes from the songs are remembered till today and indeed it is one of the popular songs we are looking forward to.

Baghban - Hori Khele Raghuveera

Another song suitable for the festival is the song Hori Khele Raghuveera from the movie Baghban, we love to see not only the movie but also this song all over again and we will see the song playing all over from the movie Baghban.

Well these are the popular songs we are looking forward to this Holi. What are your views on this and which is your favourite song out of these? Do let us know in the comment section below.

