Holi came early for Sunny Singh! We’re only wondering what is he shooting for?

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh has given one of the most promising on-screen characters and has always nailed it totally. The actor is everyone's favourite and has created a niche for himself. Earlier, we felt that the actor was hinting at a new project and just recently, he posted a boomerang while holi-ying with Varun Sharma and Mouni Roy. What’s cooking?

Sunny recently shared a fun boomerang l on his Instagram with the caption, "lets roll @fukravarun @imouniroy @blivemusic.in"

The boomerang has a fun Holi theme to it and also Sunny Singh is seen with Varun Sharma and Mouni Roy. This trio will surely create a perfect melange of fun and sexy. Sunny obviously shining out, looks really hot with those aviators and the fans have flooded Sunny Singh's comment section with love and are all excited to see what's in store for the audiences.

The actors are currently shooting for something fun with Remo D'Souza and the boomerang already hints that it's going to be something fun and interesting.

Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com Jai Mummy Di which hit the screens on 17th January 2020 and we are already very excited!