Holiday Diaries! Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon shares mother-daughter goals from their trip

MUMBAI: Rasha Thadani, who is the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon is already a youth sensation on the internet with over 600K followers on instagram even before her debut. Rasha Thadani is a beauty to behold and that can be seen in her photos and cute looks. Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgan and his nephew Aaman Devgan and the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2024.

Recently Rasha Thadani shared some photos from her holiday trip to Melbourne with mother Raveen Tandon. Both of them look stunning and can be seen enjoying their time off. The duo is known for their bond and keeps on giving major mother-daughter goals. Here are the photos from their Melbourne trip.

111111

Also read - Wow! Check out these glamorous looks of Rasha Thadani

Well Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon sure are enjoying their time and giving major goals. Rasha Thadani has taken over the internet with her amazing looks and beauty, she is a stunner and audiences are loving her and are eagerly waiting for her big screen debut. We are hoping that her debut will also be a stunner.

What are your views on the mother-daughter duo of Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read – Abhishek Kapoor to launch Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani across Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s nephew in his next project