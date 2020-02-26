News

THIS Hollywood star gives birthday wishes to Sanya Malhotra

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 03:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra got a special birthday wish from Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe, courtesy her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi. Sanya, who turns 28, took to her Instagram stories to share the video of Daniel wishing her.

'Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you’re having a great day!' he says in the short clip.

Sanya shared the video on Instagram, along with a Harry Potter GIF of the gentle giant, Rubeus Hagrid, clapping. Daniel played Harry Potter in the fantasy drama franchise based on JK Rowling’s bestsellers.

Others from the film fraternity including actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Madan, Sayani Gupta, and Abhimanyu Dassani, filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra also wished Sanya on her birthday.


Meanwhile, Sanya will be seen next on the big screen in Anurag Basu’s crime drama anthology Ludo. 

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24.

Sanya also has the Shakuntala Devi biopic, in which she will play Vidya Balan’s daughter, in her kitty. The film will release on May 8. After that, the actress will be seen Pagglait, which is being directed by Umesh Bist. Ekta Kapoor, and Guneet Monga are co-producing the film.

