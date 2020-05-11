This Hollywood star mouths Akshay Kumar's dialogues from Phir Hera Pheri

MUMBAI: Hera Pheri was a classic movie that made us all laugh. In fact, we enjoy watching it even today. The three characters that became immensely famous among the audiences were Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao.

The sequel Phir Hera Pheri was also loved by both the classes and the masses.

The memes based on the movie's dialogues float around even today. Now, we have come across an amazing video where a Hollywood actor was seen reading the dialogues of this movie. Well, it is none other than Harry Potter fame Daniel Redcliffe.

Have a look below.

This is indeed an interesting video we saw on the internet today. It also shows the power and the impact of Bollywood movies on foreign countries.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the third part of the film, which is rumoured to be directed by none other than Priyadarshan.

