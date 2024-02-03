Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?

Jr. NTR might play a pivotal role in Kantara Chapter 1 or headline an entirely new project
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 12:49
movie_image: 
Jr NTR

MUMBAI: Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production houses of the Indian Cinema. The leading production house
mapped the Indian Cinema to the global scale with their blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend and Prabhas - Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'. Each and every content from them is getting immense love from the audiences and the reason behind is it that being a production house, Hombale Films knows the pulse of the masses. They have been delivering the product and commercial potboilers that resonates the audiences in the large chunk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

After the blockbusters years, the production house is gearing up for the much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 helmed and starring Rishab Shetty.

While the audiences always look after the larger-than-life cinematic content from the house of Hombale Films. They're excited to watch what they have in store to offer after Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and amidst all the speculations, a picture is going viral on social media which has taken the excitement of the masses to a sky high.

Recently multi-faceted Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films and director Prashanth Neel have assembled at Jr NTR's house for the private party hosted by Jr NTR. The duo clicked together at the party and as soon as the pictures went viral, it was speculated that Hombale Films had signed the superstar Jr NTR for the exciting and massive project for the near future.

While this speculation was catching fire, another strong speculation that left the fans and the audiences hooked. The speculation states that  Jr NTR, who is a very dear friend to both Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur might join the duo in their next cinematic spectacle and much-awaited Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

The strong reason behind the validation of this speculation is that Jr NTR 'S mother , Shalini Nandamuri hails from Kundapur Karnataka and also she has a special connection with the rituals of Kola, which was also shown in Hombale Films Kantara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine ride with the most ambitious Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1  starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. Besides this, they will be reuniting with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel for 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam'.

Jr NTR Hombale films Indian cinema KGF Chapter 2 Kantara: A Legend Prabhas - Prashanth Neel Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sunny Leone & Tanuj Virwani Unveil Splitsvilla X5’s Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please'. Song Out Now!
MUMBAI: Sunny Leone’s Splitsvilla X5 Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please’ out! Fans are loving her & Tanuj Virwani as...
Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?
MUMBAI: Hombale Films is undoubtedly the biggest production houses of the Indian Cinema. The leading production...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba becomes suspicious upon seeing a light
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Imlie SPOILER: Shocking! Surya will have no idea about the truth and will keep taking a dig at Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Really! as Ishaan stops Reeva from leaving, Savi will understand her evil master game
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak SPOILER: Jhanak becomes the face of a popular jewellery brand, Arshi’s reaction will be a must watch!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Jr NTR
Is Hombale Films and Jr NTR working together on a massive film?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Madgaon Express
Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor introduced Aditya Roy Kapur to her alleged boyfriend Rahul Mody at the Mumbai airport
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!
Rihanna
Rihanna engages with paparazzi after Anant-Radhika pre-wedding performance; Says ‘I love India’
Rihanna
Rihanna's hilarious reaction to the viral video of her luggage at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's wedding
Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra reveals his fractured ankle, leaves netizens worried