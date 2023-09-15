Honest! Shahid Kapoor's candid confession about 15 Retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai's 'Le Gayi Le Gayi’ song; Says ‘I was a beginner’

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, an actor, recently talked about his first job as a background dancer in the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. The actor disclosed that the Aditya Chopra-directed film's production team had to take fifteen additional shots since Shahid was unable to execute the scene correctly. Beginning his acting career as a background dancer, the actor first made uncredited appearances in Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal (1999).

Shahid was asked during an interview why the Dil To Pagal Hai production had to shoot various versions of the song, “Le Gayi Le Gayi.” He admitted that the length of his hair was the reason it took him so long to synchronize.

Shahid said, “So, the problem was my hair. Everybody had to go up and then go down. And my hair would take one second longer to settle and go down. They would keep looking and say, ‘Arey, kaun hai ye jo late aa raha hai (Who’s this who’s coming down late)?’ And then finally, it was me.”

Additionally, the actor admitted that the movie was his "first job" and that he was quite anxious about it. He mentioned, “It was my first job. I was a student before that. And I had just done three months of Shaimaks (Shiamak Davar’s dance class) and he has three levels, right? So you do beginners, elementary, intermediate, and then you qualify. I was a beginner, but he put me in the intermediate class the minute he saw me because he liked my dancing. And right after that, he took me straight to shooting and said, ‘Come on, now you’ve to do this.'”

Shahid continued by saying that this unexpected "upgrade" had made him nervous and made him feel as though "it wasn't meant to."

He mentioned, “I was not ready to be in that room. So yeah, that was that. It was because of my hair, there’s so much hair. My hair would just like, I would go up and my hair would jump up and then it would take time to settle in. It was crazy.”

Shahid had previously talked about how Karisma Kapoor became irate with him after learning that it was his fault that she had to perform the song 15 times. He had mentioned, “There was one guy who was slightly offbeat. I swear, with really big hair on his head, that’s me. I remember I won’t call her Karisma because at that time she was Karisma Kapoor, had to do fifteen retakes because of me. And, once she turned back and said Ye kaun hai? Kaun hai ye? (Who is this?)’ And, I was like hiding myself and saying ‘Main nahi hoon, main nahi hoon (it’s not me)’.”

Shahid's most recent appearance was in Bloody Daddy, an action thriller. He'll soon be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in an unnamed romantic comedy.

