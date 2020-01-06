Honey Singh knows how to make groovy tunes and the singer owned the New Years eve totally with his chartbusters!

MUMBAI: Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh who has always given us super hit party anthems. The iconic rapper musician is known for delivering chartbusters that make the world to groove by. The singer has given an astonishing contribution to music with famous songs like Chote Chote Peg, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Chaar Bottle vodka which rocked all across on this New Years eve.

Every song that's sung and produced by Honey Singh has received immense love and support from the audience and with time moving by, so fast the songs have never lost their lustre and are still shining strong. Even in this decade, the songs make people move and are a party must-have songs. To everyone’s delight, all his chartbusters are always played at all parties and this new year’s as well everyone partied and celebrated the occasion dancing to his music.

Honey Singh's songs are the ultimate party rock anthems always. The music sensation has always witnessed immense fan frenzy at the live concerts he has done till now and has made everyone shake their legs during New Year's Eve.

Honey Singh has had a successful 2019 as he delivered multiple hits and even won an IIFA Award for Best Music Director this year.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 for which he lifts the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The year 2019 too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now, Peeyu Datt Ke. And in the year 2020 as well fans are waiting for his next release.