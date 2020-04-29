Honey Singh was 'stylish since birth'

News

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh started the week on a nostalgic mode sharing a picture from his childhood days.

In the image, Honey Singh can be seen posing against a scenic mountain backdrop.

"Stylish since birth....mera bachpan," he captioned the image in which we can also spot Honey Singh wearing a white coloured turban.

Reacting to 'stylish' Honey Singh's picture, actor Sunny Singh wrote: "swagger".

Another social media user commented: "very cute paaji."

On the musical front, Honey recently unveiled his bilingual track "Moscow Mashuka".

