News

Honey Singh: Won't pen songs on booze if govt stops licensing wine shops

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh, often accused of promoting alcoholism through outrageous lyrics, says alcohol is an important aspect of partying and celebrating, and adds that the day the government stops giving license to open wine and liquor shops, he will end reference to alcohol in his songs.

Honey Singh was interacting with the media at the launch of his new song "Loca". Like many of his past hits, "Loca", too , starts with a mention of alcohol.

Mention also came up of reports that the singer, at the peak of his career a few years back, had to enter rehab owing to alcoholism.

"I never went to a rehab. I know that there are a lot of reports that are circulating around me and my life. I don't drink now," countered Honey Singh, adding: "Whenever you party then alcohol is the biggest reason to do so. You can't avoid that. In fact, our governments give license to open wine shops and liquor shops. The day they stop doing that, we will also put an end to mention of alcohol in our songs."

Yo Yo Honey Singh has often landed in controversy due to outrageous lyrics in his songs, with court cases being filed against him.

Does he exercise caution now, while writing a song? "I try to write lyrics as per my understanding, but if someone suggests me to write easy lyrics then I do that, too," the singer replied.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song "Loca" has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube since its release. The song is officially available on T-Series' YouTube channel.

Tags Yo Yo Honey Singh Loca YouTube channel 18 million TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on the web, upcoming projects, and more
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special | Karan-Preeta’s dance number in Rang Malang
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here