Hopeful! Aryan Khan’s case gets ray of ‘HOPE’ with the 2 accused being granted bail in Mumbai Drugs Cruise Case

MUMBAI: A special NDPS court on Tuesday granted bail to Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgariya, the two accused arrested in connection with the drugs on Mumbai cruise by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 4.

It is expected that the bail to the two accused might benefit the Aryan Khan's case who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail since October 8 in connection drug bust case off the Mumbai coast on October 2. The Bombay High Court will today resume hearing on the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection.

Sahu was booked for alleged consumption of ganja on the cruise while Rajgariya was held for possession of 2.4 gm of ganja. Both hail from Odisha. They are the first two among the 20 accused to be granted bail in the case.

The bail pleas of Sahu and Rajgariya were allowed by Special Judge V V Patil with certain conditions.

The high court on Tuesday had adjourned Aryan Khan's bail hearing till Wednesday afternoon. Senior lawyer and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, appeared on behalf of Shah Rukh Khan's son arguing that he should be sent to a rehabilitation centre and not jail.

Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice by the Mumbai courts. Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB along with Arbaaz Merchant, model Munmun Dhamecha and others following a raid at a cruise ship party on Oct 2.

