Hot! Actresses who have been ruling the big screens with their item songs

MUMBAI:Item songs are an integral part of masala entertainers. In some movies nowadays female leads are only seen doing these item songs, but we have a few actresses who are mainly known for doing item numbers in the movies.



So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who have been ruling the big screens with their item songs...



Malaika Arora

From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam to Aap Jaisa Koi, Malaika Arora is the OG item girl of Bollywood. She has been impressing one and all with her dance moves for more than two decades. While in the past few years, we have seen quite less of her in movies, we are sure her fans are looking forward to seeing more of her.



Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has been featured in many movies as an actress. But, more than her acting, she is known for her item songs like Baby Doll, Laila, and more. Her dance moves surely grab everyone's attention.



Nora Fatehi

Well, we are in an era where a big movie is incomplete without a dance number by Nora Fatehi. She is one of the best dancers we have in Bollywood, and it is always a treat to watch her on the big screen.



Elli AvrRam

Elli has done movies as an actress, but she is also known for her item numbers. She has danced on many item songs like Kudiyan Shehar Diyan, Chamma Chamma, Zilla, and Har Funn Maula.



