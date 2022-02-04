Hot and trending! Ananya And Ishaan's lovely banter, Sara reveals her favorite actor, Amitabh sells his family house, Ranveer calls Farhan a beast, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes a handwritten note to the media saying he was in a romantic relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and has gifted her expensive things.

Are Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter making their relationship official? well, their lovely banter on the social media platform leaves fans wondering.

Amitabh Bachchan sells his family house for a whopping amount of Rs 23 crore.

Ranveer Singh calls Farhan Akhtar beast as he shares BTS boxing glimpses from his recently released film Toofaan.

Sara Ali Khan reveals that Ranveer Singh is her favorite actor from Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut look absolutely stunning at the wrap-up party of their film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Also Read: Trend Alert! Ranveer on family drama films, Deepika takes a dig at Ananya, Parineeti on Shehnaaz, and a lot more...

Hollywood

Meghan Trainor says she is committed to 'telling the hard parts' with her new music.

Mark Wahlberg is confident that Tom Brady will conquer the world after retiring from football.

Hilary Duff says that Barney Stinson will land in jail if Neil Patrick Harris joins How I Met Your Father.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd really dating? the duo has been spotted a number of times on a date night.

Priyanka Chopra will be joining actor Anthony Mackie in Ending Things.

Television

Shamita Shetty opens up on a relationship with Raqesh Bapat.

Karan Kundrra defense Tejasswi Prakash on age-shaming comment for Shamita Shetty.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's Haldi ceremony pictures go viral on social media platforms.

Sunil Grover gets discharged from the hospital after suffering a minor heart attack.

Netizens get angry over Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh's fake engagement video.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Hot and trending! Sunil undergoes heart surgery, Katrina to start shooting Tiger 3, Arjun remembers his late mother, and more...