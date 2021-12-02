Hot and Trending! Athiya and KL Rahul at Tadap premiere, Amitabh's tweet on Bob Biswas, Priyanka and Nick's anniversary

MUMBAI:

Bollywood

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official as they appeared at the premiere of Tadap. The couple looked smashing as they posed with the entire Shetty family at the event. Tadap is the debut film of Athiya's brother and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Priyanka Chopra recalled how she had to stay away from Nick Jonas while shooting for the upcoming series Citadel in London.

Gajraj Rao commented on the no-phone policy at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding.

Tara Sutaria's glamorous look at the premiere of her film Tadap goes viral.

Kriti Sanon apologizes to a fan who accused her of ruining his life with the song Param Sundari.

Mirzapur actor Brahma Misha was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud of his son Abhishek Bachchan after watching his film Bob Biswas. The actor shares a heartfelt tweet for Abhishek.

Hollywood

American singer Halsey was spotted at the BTS Permission To Dance on Stage in a London concert, where she was seen cheering for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from the celebrity booth.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Singer Shawn Mendes released his new song titled It'll Be Okay. The singer recently had a breakup with his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Television

Urfi Javed ditched her bra as she posed in the middle of a street in a backless tunic.

Bigg Boss 15 Shamita Shetty leaves the house due to medical reasons.

Mansi Srivastava of Kundali Bhagya fame will get married in January.

New parents Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen bring their daughter Ziana home.

Sayantani Ghosh opens up on getting married to beau Anugarh Tiwari.

Rashami Desai declares Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 15.

