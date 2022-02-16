Hot and Trending! Bappi Lahiri passes away, Alia reacts to criticism, Rajkummar opens up about Stree 2, Boman to make his directorial debut, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69.

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism of being miscast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Here is how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal try to spend time together in spite of being busy with their work.

Rajkummar Rao shares the latest update on the sequel of his blockbuster horror-comedy film Stree 2.

Boman Irani to make his directorial debut by mid-2022.

Hollywood

Julia Fox opened up about her 'difficult' relationship with Kanye West before the split announcement.

Late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family files wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Zoë Kravitz on playing Selina Kyle in The Batman.

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit reaches a tentative settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Scott Disick pens the sweetest Valentine's day message for daughter Penelope

Television

Tejasswi Prakash on claims that she won Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat hold Samisha close on her 2nd birthday.

The popular face in television actor Kaaranvir Bohra opens up on My Pink Shoes.

Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and other cast members were present to promote their web series The Fame Game on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ekta Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring Smriti Irani returns to the small screen.

