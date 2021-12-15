Hot and Trending! Dulquer’s Alexander film, John Abraham’s Attacks teaser, Ankita-Vicky’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra on Sati, and more…

MUMBAI:In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Actor Dulquer Salman has been signed for the upcoming film Alexander, which will be released in 2023.

John Abraham makes his comeback on the video-sharing platform with Attacks teaser. The video also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tie the knot in Mumbai. Their wedding videos and pictures have been going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for Dubai for the promotions of 83. The couple was spotted at the airport in Mumbai.

After Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi has been linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress revealed that she too has received expensive gifts from him.

Surveen Chawla reveals her experience of casting couch.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif return to Mumbai after their mini-honeymoon. The couple was spotted at Mumbai’s airport.

Hollywood

Zendaya makes her appearance in a spider web dress on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra recalls how she got the role of Sati in The Matrix Resurrections.

Scarlett Johansson reveals how her daughter is getting along with her little brother Cosmo.

Game Of Thrones fame actress Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on plastic surgeries.

Britney Spears blasts Diane Sawyer for a 2003 interview over Justin Timberlake's breakup.

Television

Karan Kundrra hugs Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss Season 15.

Mrunal Thakur attends Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jan’s wedding.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted with Sidharth Shukla’s mom Rita and his elder sister outside their residence in Mumbai.

Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai’s pictures are going viral on the internet.

Shilpa Shetty comes out in support of her sister Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss Season 15.

OTT

Inside Edge Season 3, Squad, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Season 1, and Cruella have been trending on social media.

