HOT! Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more actors who dared to bare it all

MUMBAI: We always talk about how actresses on social media post their hot pictures and grab everyone’s attention. However, our actors are also not behind, and many pictures of Hindi film actors have made it to social media that will surely make their female fans drool.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who dared to bare it all...

Ranveer Singh

While Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot created a lot of controversies, we cannot ignore the fact that the actor looked extremely hot in those pictures. It didn’t look cheap at all, and he carried it wonderfully.

Arjun Kapoor

This morning, we woke up with a picture of Arjun Kapoor in which he is not wearing anything and is just having a pillow on his lap. The picture was shared by Malaika and we are sure female fans of Arjun would be very jealous of Malla.

Pulkit Samrat

In 2019, Pulkit Samrat shared a picture on Instagram and took the social media by storm. The actor shared a picture in which he was just having a small napkin on his body and he wasn’t wearing anything else.

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. His Instagram is filled with pictures that can make his fans go weak in their knees. Well, last year, he did a photoshoot in which like Arjun Kapoor he also just had a pillow on his leg.

Milind Soman

From his nude photoshoot in the 90s to running naked on a beach, Milind Soman has bared it all many times. Well, even at 57, he can give young actors a run for their money.

