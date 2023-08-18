Hot! Bengali actress Ushasi Ray is too hot to handle in these pictures

MUMBAI: Over the time with her hot looks and her acting actress Ushasi Ray has been grabbing the attention of the fans. She is indeed one such name that has to be taken when it comes to defining hot looks.

She has been treating the fans all over with her sizzling pictures over the time, and today let us go through few hot clicks of the actress that are raising the temperature all over the gram.

Also read Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Utkarsh Sharma says, "Every person has their struggles and every person has their journey"

Well, actress Ushasi Ray is too hot to handle and these pictures are the proof, she is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness and we shall look forward to see more of the actress in the coming days.

What are your views on the actress Ushasi Ray and how will you rate her for her hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production