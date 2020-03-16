Hot Damn! Move Over Shubham Gill, His sister Shahneel has got the Social Media In a Tizzy!

Internet’s Cricket star Shubham Gill is the apple of many a people’s eyes. But it looks like the internet has found another Gill to obsess over and it none other than his sister.Read for more! 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 21:12
movie_image: 
Hot Damn! Move Over Shubham Gill, His sister Shahneel has got the Social Media In a Tizzy!

MUMBAI:  Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his game that brings him in the news, Shubham is a totally suave and sexy looking guy who has a massive female fan following.

Apart from that he is also in the news for his dating life, he was rumoured to be dating Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar and they were even spotted hanging out. But the rumors fizzled out, he is now making the news rounds for his recent outing with Bollywood’s babe Sara Ali Khan but there has been no confirmation yet. 

ALSO READ: Interesting! Is Sara Ali Khan dating Sara Tendulkar’s ex-boyfriend? Scroll down to know more

But that is not it, with some digging and snooping , social media has found a hotter gill, Shubham’s sister, Shahneel. With over 47.6 K followers on Instagram, Shahneel has amassed her own fan following and often shares different fashion looks and recent trips on her social media. 

Shahneel is stunning and she is living her best life. Let’s take a look at some of her most sizzling and hottest looks on the gram, right here:

Quite the Desi Girl

Like she said, ‘Looking Like art’

Like a Sunflower 

She Stuns 

She can rock any look 

Quite the diva 

Always slaying 

We love a good blue 

Shahneel is definitely a stunning girl and rising fashion star. We look forward to seeing her shine.

Which look of Shahneel did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

 ALSO READ: Must Read! This is how fans react to cricketer Shubham Gill’s pic with Sara Ali Khan going viral

Shubhamgill Shahneelgill saratendulkar Shubhamandsara SaraAliKhan kartikaaryan shubhamgillcricket saraalikhanmovies shubhamgillsister TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 21:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: What! Fans are in for a beautiful surprise as Sumbul and Fahmaan shoot for a dreamy consummation before they quit
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his...
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his favourites; says Madhuri Dixit is his favourite judge
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the world of telly town.Also read:...
STUNNING! Raqesh Bapat welcomes Ganeshji in this special way
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read:...
MESMERIZING! From Fairy from the skies to the Queen, Alice Kaushik's transformation would leave you smitten
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXPLOSIVE! Arjun saves Swaran and Ajit from getting humiliated and pays for their bill in the restaurant in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Latest Video