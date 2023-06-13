HOT! Disha Patani birthday: Project K actress sets the screens on fire even in desi avatars and these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Disha Patani made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer. The actress’ first Hindi film was M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and till now, she has been a part of a few hit films.

Apart from her movies, the actress is known for her Instagram posts. She shares many pictures on social media in which she is wearing a bikini, and she looks super hot in those pictures. Clearly, those pictures set our screens on fire.

However, apart from the bikini, Disha also shares pictures in Indian outfits and also wears them at events. Well, we have to say that even in Desi avatar, the actress looks sexy. So, today, as Disha celebrates her 31st birthday, let’s look at some of her pictures in Indian outfits in which she looked hot...

Don’t you know that Disha is the hot desi girl?

Talking about her movies, Disha has some interesting projects lined up. She will be seen in movies like Yodha, Kanguva, and Project K. Yodha is a Hindi film and it also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The movie has been delayed multiple times, and now, it is slated to release on 15th September 2023.

Suriya starrer Kanguva is a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Project K, which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is a Telugu film and just like Kanguva it will get a pan-India release.

