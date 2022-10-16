HOT! Even while wearing bathrobes, these Bollywood actresses never fail to look stunning

MUMBAI: There is no denying that Bollywood actresses look remarkable in every photo of theirs. From designer clothes to casual wear, they know how to set the standard for fashion. But did you know that they looked just as stunning in bathrobes? These actresses have taken style to a new level with their simple look that is very mesmerising. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone, who we last saw in Gehraiyaan, raises the temperature in her bathrobe and looks drop-dead--gorgeous. The actress is completely decked up with makeup as well.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has become a bathrobe girl, and her pictures will leave you wanting more. She easily pulls off this super-hot look in her bathrobe.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif looks ravishing in her bathrobe, and we cannot take our eyes off her. She turns every head with her fresh look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt poses in this white bathrobe and her pictures are very enticing. She sets the screen on fire with her hotness.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday clicked this amazing selfie of her in a pink bathrobe. She is the ultimate muse for all photographers. She is definitely a jaw-dropper, and her photos speak volumes about her fashion sense.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looks smoking hot in this white bathrobe. The diva never disappoints the fashion police with her style and is hands down enchanting.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has raised the bar of beauty with her bold pictures and looks irresistible in the white bathrobe.

