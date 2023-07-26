Hot! Here are times actress Saadhika Randhawa broke the internet with her hot looks

We have seen and loved the actress Saadhika Randhawa in her project and today let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Saadhika Randhawa

MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution, access Saadhika Randhawa has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts. She is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space and she has been ruling the hearts of millions with her looks.

We have seen some beautiful pictures from the actress which are grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling their hearts and today let us have a look at some of these hot and sizzling of the actress which are getting some amazing responses from the fans.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends

Looking at these pictures one thing is for sure that actress Priyanka is one of the major head turners coming from B Town who knows the right formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks.

She is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness and we shall look forward to seeing some more amazing pictures coming from the actress in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress Saadhika Randhawa and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read: OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?

Saadhika Randhawa Saadhika Randhawa hot Saadhika Randhawa fans Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Aarav finally comes to know Viaan is Robin
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Baalveer 3: What! Baalveer decides to go to Shashwant Lok, Bhavna has a deadly plan for Baalveer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika held responsible for the mess
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Amrita and Riya ready to sell their jewellery
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Wagle Ki Duniya: High Drama! Rajesh misses Radhika, Nick-Kiara’s decision shocks everyone
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
Latest Video
Related Stories
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! Have a look inside the dreamy house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Jawan
Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan cost a whopping Rs 15 crores and was shot with 1000+ girls
Shershaah
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
Netizens praises Kiara Advani
Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praises Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp
Tamannaah
What! Tamannaah Bhatia rubbishes rumors of owning 5th largest diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela