HOT MESS! Sharvari Wagh is slaying the elegant look in these pictures

MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh is among the Bollywood actresses who are very active on social media. The actress keeps updating her profile with images from her films and campaigns. Recently, she took to her Instagram account where she posted some sunkissed pictures of herself.

In the pictures, the actress is seen flashing thousand-watt smiles as she soaked in the sun and strikes a pose for the cameraman. She captioned the pictures as Let your hair down!! (Especially on a good hair day). The pictures were liked by her fans and they started praising the actress for her good looks and the amazing pictures.

Check out the pictures here:

A user commented, Wow. You are adorable while the other one said, So beautiful love you mam. One another fan took to his comment section and wrote, Very Sweet No Words extraordinary and a fan said, Just love the way u smile.

Before entering Bollywood, Sharvari Wagh has worked as an assistant director in many films. She work as AD in Pyaar Ka Punchnamma 2, Bajirao Mastani in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh played the leading roles, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The original cast of Bunty Aur Babli Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were also seen in the film playing a pivotal role. She has also worked in the web series The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye which was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Recently the star was also seen in Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15 where she made her special appearance as a celebrity guest on the show.

