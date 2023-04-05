Hot! Mrunal Thakur makes summer hotter with her recent pictures; netizens say, "Hottest"

MUMBAI :Mrunal Thakur is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. But, apart from her performances in movies, the actress is known for posting some amazing pictures on her social media.

She recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram in which she is wearing a bralette with a long shrug. The pictures are simply stunning and Mrunal is surely making the summer hotter with her pictures. Check out the photos below...

While some netizens are loving her hot avatar, some are as usual trolling her. A netizen commented, “Hottest.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Raisin temps.” An Instagram user connected the pictures with her movie Sita Ramam and commented, “If Ram was alive today after seeing this post, he'll definitely kill himself.” Check out the comments below.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur loves taking chances and is 'glad' her choices paid off

What do you have to say about these pictures of Mrunal? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about Mrunal’s movies, the actress has some interesting films lined up like Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Aankh Micholi, and Nani 3. While Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and Aankh Micholi are Hindi movies, Nani 30 is a Telugu film, and moviegoers are excited to watch Mrunal opposite Nani in the film.

Mrunal started her career with television, and made her big screen debut with Love Sonia. She has starred in multiple films, but it was last year’s release Sita Ramam that made people sit back and recognise her talent. The film surely gave her career a big boost.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.