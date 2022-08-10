Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready

MUMBAI: There was a time when a star kid used to grab attention when he or she was supposed to make their Bollywood debut. However, thanks to social media and paparazzi, now mostly all the star kids are in the limelight even before they make their acting debut. One such star kid is Nysa Devgan.

Nysa’s pictures on social media with her friends go viral, and she is spotted by the paparazzi quite often. Today, she celebrates her 20th birthday, and her parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol took Instagram to wish their daughter.

Ajay posted, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.” Kajol shared a picture and wrote, “Verified This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.” Check out their post below...

Well, it is not yet known whether Nysa will make her Bollywood debut or not. But, on social media there are a lot of pictures of her that prove she is Bollywood ready. Check out her pictures below...

A few days ago, Nysa made it to the headlines for correcting paparazzi about name’s pronunciation. The spelling of her name is Nysa, and paparazzi called her Naisa. But, she corrected them and said, “Mera naam Nysa (Nisa) hai.”

