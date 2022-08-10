Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready

Nowadays, mostly all the star kids are in the limelight even before they make their acting debut. One such star kid is Nysa Devgan. Today, she is celebrating her 20th birthday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 13:07
movie_image: 
Nysa Devgan

MUMBAI: There was a time when a star kid used to grab attention when he or she was supposed to make their Bollywood debut. However, thanks to social media and paparazzi, now mostly all the star kids are in the limelight even before they make their acting debut. One such star kid is Nysa Devgan.

Nysa’s pictures on social media with her friends go viral, and she is spotted by the paparazzi quite often. Today, she celebrates her 20th birthday, and her parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol took Instagram to wish their daughter.

Also Read: Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

Ajay posted, “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby.” Kajol shared a picture and wrote, “Verified This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.” Check out their post below...

Well, it is not yet known whether Nysa will make her Bollywood debut or not. But, on social media there are a lot of pictures of her that prove she is Bollywood ready. Check out her pictures below...

A few days ago, Nysa made it to the headlines for correcting paparazzi about name’s pronunciation. The spelling of her name is Nysa, and paparazzi called her Naisa. But, she corrected them and said, “Mera naam Nysa (Nisa) hai.”

Would you like to watch Nysa Devgan in a Bollywood film soon? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Wow! Nysa Devgan and Orhan Awatramani’s trip to Rajasthan with their squad defines friendship goals

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nysa Devgan Ajay Devgn Kajol Bholaa Salaam Venky Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Singham Again The Good Wife Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Aarohi fails to keep Abhir's secret from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2
MUMBAI: The Indian adaptation of 'Ray Donovan' titled 'Rana Naidu', an action thriller, has been renewed for a second...
Karan Tacker may join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' as a contestant
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Tacker, who is known for his roles in TV shows like 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri...
Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'
MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, a television star known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', and 'Ugly,' recently...
Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready
MUMBAI: There was a time when a star kid used to grab attention when he or she was supposed to make their Bollywood...
Recent Stories
Gul Panag
Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gul Panag
Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia
Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone
What! Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak as he discusses pay disparity in Bollywood
Parineeti Chopra
Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizen say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"
Yash Chopra
Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heading for a good opening? Film business expert reveals
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day
Trending! Song Tere Bina, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out some of the trending news of the day