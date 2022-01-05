Hot! Nysa Devgn’s sizzling hot looks

MUMBAI: Check out Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn’s hot pictures. The star kid has been setting the internet on blaze with some of her hot pictures. Don’t miss it!

1) Nysa wore a black off-shoulder wrap dress with a front slit and asymmetric hem. She kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a gold chain and a lime green baguette bag.

2) She looks hot as she poses in this black top matched with white skirt and a long white coat.

3) Nysa looks simple yet very beautiful in this mirror selfie picture.

4) The star kid wore a very beautiful white lehenga choli while posing for the camera.

5) In this close up picture, Nysa looked confident and very beautiful.

6) Nysa flaunts her sexy looks in this red hot dress while posing with her friend.

7) Nysa has all the qualities to steal your heart away. She looked fabulous as takes this picture.

8) She looks smoking hot in this yellow dress matched with heavy jewelry and mehndi in her hands.

9) Nysa looks drop-dead gorgeous in her off-white dress. Her smiles can brighten up anyone’s dull day.

10) She steals the show with a bold look as she spends a wonderful evening with a friend at a party.

