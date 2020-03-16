Hot Pic! These bikini photoshoot of the actress Mouni Roy is too hot to handle

Actress Mouni Roy is setting the social media on fire with her latest bikini pictures in white, check out the pictures below

MUMBAI:Actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks the actress has been ruling the hearts of the fans and have created a strong mark not only at the acting space but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

No doubt actress Mouni Roy is one such name coming from the acting space who definitely knows to Grab the attention of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her amazing fashion and fitness pictures. The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actress which definitely impress them and having said that the latest photoshoot of the actress in bikini is setting the social media on fire and grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ – Mouni Roy speaks about her struggle as an actor and about completing 15 years in the entertainment industry

No doubt we really cannot take our eyes off these sexy pictures of the actress Mouni Roy which are grabbing the attention of the fans and Making us look at the actress on repeat. Mouni Roy definitely knows the right mantra to grab the attention of the fans with her hotness and once again she has to be responsible for raising the temperature all over the social media.

What are your views on this latest photoshoot of the actress Mouni Roy, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front actress Mouni Roy is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra, which has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – BIG Update! Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty seeks for dismissal of plea in connection with the 2007 ‘Kissing’ incident

 

