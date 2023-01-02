Hot Pics! Here are the times when actress Shraddha Kapoor raised the temperature with her hot looks

MUMBAI : It is always a treat to watch the actress Shraddha Kapoor in her movies. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood. It has been a long time since we have seen the actress on the big screens. She is now all set to be seen on big screens after a gap of 3 years in the movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

The trailer of the movie is already winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans. The looks of the actress Shraddha Kapoor have been setting the internet on fire. We are definitely going to see the actress in a never-before-seen avatar, and she is indeed looking extremely hot and sexy in the movie.

We can see many pictures and posts floating all over the internet that have been shared by the fans who are praising the looks of the actress from the trailer itself. Having said that, let us take a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.

Looking at these pictures, one thing is for sure that Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness at the same time. She surely knows the right formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans.

These pictures of the actress are setting the internet on fire. We look forward to seeing what she has to offer with the movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

What are your views on the actress Shraddha Kapoor? How will you rate her in terms of hotness? How excited are you for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Do let us know in the comments section below.

