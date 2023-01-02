Hot Pics! Here are times actress Shraddha Kapoor raised temperature with her hot looks

The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actress Shraddha Kapoor never seen before avatar in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and today let us have look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 16:52
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Shraddha Kapoor in her movies, she indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we happens in Bollywood and it has been a long time since we have seen the actress on big screens, she is now all set to be seen on big screens after the gap of 3 years with the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The trailer of the movie is already winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing the attention of the fans, whereas the looks of the actress Shraddha Kapoor is setting the internet on fire. No doubt we are going to see the actress Shraddha Kapoor in a never seen before avatar and she is indeed looking Supremely hot and sexy in the movie.

We can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet shared by the fans praising the looks of the actress from the trailer itself. Having so that let us have a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ –  Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan breaking the box-office record of Brahmastra

Looking at these pictures one thing is for sure that Shraddha Kapoor is the Perfect Combination of hotness and cuteness at the same time and she surely knows the right formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans and also attract the eyeballs of them.

Indeed these pictures of the actress are setting the internet on fire and we shall look forward to see what she has to offer with the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

What are your views on the actress, Shraddha Kapoor and how will you rate her in terms of hotness, also how excited are you for the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, dolet us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  "Aisa kam Karte hi Kyon Ho jisse mooh chhupana Pade" netizens trolls Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora for this video

