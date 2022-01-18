HOT! Pooja Hegde flaunts her curvy body in THIS bikini picture

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Hegde has been making many heads turn with her super sexy bikini pictures. The actress who recently went to the Maldives has been sharing some amazing pictures on her social media account. The actress took to her page where she shared yet another picture where she was seen flaunting her curves wearing a bikini top. Hegde looks drop-dead gorgeous in the picture..

Take a look

The actress captioned the picture as ‘always bringing my own sunshine’. The pictures went viral on the internet like a fire. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans started commenting on the picture. Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis. Several showered love on the actress’ bold picture.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in a Hindi movie with Mohenjo Daro alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film bombed at the box office but Hegde received much appreciation for her character as Chaani in the film. Pooja has the film Radhe Shyam in the pipeline. The actress is busy promoting the songs of the film and gearing up for its release. The film also stars Prabhas. Hegde even has the film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. She has several other movies like Acharya in Telugu and Beast in Tamil languages that are in the post-production stage.

