HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors we have in the industry. Today, it is Ranveer’s 38th birthday, so let’s look at some pictures of the actor from his Instagram that can surely set the temperatures soaring...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. From Bittoo Sharma to Bajirao to Khilji to Kapil Dev, the actor has proved his versatility with various roles, and now, everyone is excited to watch him on the big screens as Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While of course Ranveer is a good actor, we cannot ignore that he is also one of the hottest stars we have in the industry. The actor’s Instagram profile is filled with pictures that can surely be the thirst trap for everyone on social media.

Also Read:  Whoa! Ranveer Singh to be part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, will play a police officer

Today, it is Ranveer’s 38th birthday, so let’s look at some pictures of the actor from his Instagram that can surely set the temperatures soaring...

Don’t you agree with us when we say that Ranveer is one of the hottest actors we have in the industry?

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie, which is directed by Karan Johar, also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023, and the trailer has already grabbed everyone’s attention.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Ranveer starring in Baiju Bawra and Don 3. However, both the movies are not yet officially announced. But, the actor’s fans are excited to watch him in both the movies.

Also Read: WOW! Trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani impresses; netizens say, “This movie has all the elements to become a blockbuster”

So, are you excited for Ranveer’s upcoming films? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Baiju Bawra Don 3 Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan Karan Johar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
MUMBAI :Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. From Bittoo...
What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their reactions here
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intense! Isha and Ishaan’s past revealed, finally mother and son face each other
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi regrets her actions after seeing Ishaan, Isha’s emotions flow in tears
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional Damage! Savi reaches Chavan Niwas, gets hit by waves of past
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Nikki Sharma
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
Barkha Bisht
Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word - steady" - Barkha Bisht
Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan
Wow! Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan to collaborate for a biopic
they say, “Itna attitude kis baat ka"
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s behaviour at the airport; they say, “Itna attitude kis baat ka"
Alia Bhatt
WOW! Alia Bhatt has worn THESE many sarees in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gears up for three releases in three months – Deets India
Ananya Panday
Wow! Not only Ananya Panday, but 3 more cameos to look forward to in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani