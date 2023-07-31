Hot! Shraddha Kapoor’s new photoshoot grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Wow so beautiful”

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry. Apart from her performances, the actress is known for her stunning looks and her recent photoshoot has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shraddha’s recent pictures have made it to the social media in which she is seen wearing a red outfit. While there’s skin show in the photoshoot, it’s just her expressions that are making her look sexy.



A netizen commented, “Woahhh that killer look though.” Another Instagram wrote, “Jalwa h madem ka.” One more netizen commented, “FAB she's looking beautiful and I love a new style.” Check out the comments below...

Well, we are sure everyone will love these pictures of Shraddha Kapoor. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her movies, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which did reasonably well at the box office. She is currently busy with the shooting of Stree 2 which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

There have been reports of Shraddha starring in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic, however there’s no official announcement about it. She was also going to feature in a film titled Nagin, but there’s no update about it.

