Hot! Shraddha Kapoor’s new photoshoot grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Wow so beautiful”

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. The actress’ recent photoshoot pictures have gone viral on social media and netizens can’t stop praising it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 15:49
movie_image: 
Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry. Apart from her performances, the actress is known for her stunning looks and her recent photoshoot has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Shraddha’s recent pictures have made it to the social media in which she is seen wearing a red outfit. While there’s skin show in the photoshoot, it’s just her expressions that are making her look sexy.


Also Read: WOAH! Is Shraddha Kapoor starring in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic?

A netizen commented, “Woahhh that killer look though.” Another Instagram wrote, “Jalwa h madem ka.” One more netizen commented, “FAB she's looking beautiful and I love a new style.” Check out the comments below...

Well, we are sure everyone will love these pictures of Shraddha Kapoor. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about her movies, Shraddha was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which did reasonably well at the box office. She is currently busy with the shooting of Stree 2 which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

There have been reports of Shraddha starring in Kalpana Chawla’s biopic, however there’s no official announcement about it. She was also going to feature in a film titled Nagin, but there’s no update about it.

Also Read: Really! Shraddha Kapoor dating her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer? Duo spotted out for a cozy movie date

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Stree Stree 2 Kalpana Chawla Nagin Rajkummar Rao Ranbir Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 15:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 6 fame Omikka Bhatt roped in for Amazon Prime's upcoming OTT series Deja Vu
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Sahiba hugs a broken Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Hot! Shraddha Kapoor’s new photoshoot grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Wow so beautiful”
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry. Apart...
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals she would watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 for this contestant
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female...
SHOCKING! Gashmeer Mahajani IRKED as a fan asks him about Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal's new season; here's what he said
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known name in the film and television industry.He has not just done notable works...
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Sonal Chauhan raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI : Actress Sonal Chauhan has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her amazing...
Recent Stories
Shraddha Kapoor
Hot! Shraddha Kapoor’s new photoshoot grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Wow so beautiful”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonal Chauhan
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Sonal Chauhan raised temperature with her hotness
Sobhita Dhulipala
Trolled ! “Uorfi ke designer Ne design Kiya Hai” netizens trolls actress Sobhita Dhulipala for her latest outfit
Zinda Banda
Must Read! Zinda Banda from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan released; song gets a mixed response from netizens
Saif and Sara
Must Read! “Would love to see Saif and Sara in a movie” netizens on this latest picture of father and daughter
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend