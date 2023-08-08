HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar

Recently, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures in red saree and the actress is looking super hot in it.
Taapsee Pannu

MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress' social media game is also bang on, and her Instagram posts especially in sarees have been grabbing everyone’s attention.

Earlier, she had posted pictures in a blue saree and later in a white saree. Now, recently, Taapsee has been sharing pictures in a red saree, and the actress is looking super hot in it.

In 2021, Taapsee starred in a movie titled Haseen Dillruba in which she wore a lot of sarees, and her looks had become the talk of the town. Now, a sequel to the film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is in the pipeline. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and many people on social media feel that these pictures of Taapsee in the saree are her looks in the movie.

Netizens can't stop praising these hit avatars of Taapsee. Check out their comments below... 

Well, if these pictures actually turn out to be her looks from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, then the movie will surely set the screens on fire as Taapsee is looking sizzling in these pictures. While Haseen Dillruba got an OTT release, it will be interesting to see whether the sequel will come on OTT or in theatres.

Meanwhile, apart from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee has Dunki lined up. Dunki, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas this year, but the release date of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is not yet announced.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

