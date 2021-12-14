Hot Trending! Kareena tested Covid19 positive, Deepika on Project K, Dhanush on Ranbir, Kangana attended Ankita’s cocktail party, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Rao tested positive for Covid 19.

Kangana Ranaut attends Anikta Lokande and Vicky Jain’s Cocktail Party.

Deepika Padukone shared her experience of working with Prabhas in Project K.

Dhanush revealed that he wants to work with none other than Ranbir Kapoor in his next Bollywood film.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date and details are out.

Allu Arjun released a statement on an unfortunate incident involving his fans that happened at N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Also read: Trend Alert! Sara pens a note for Sushant, Vivek says he has no film offers, Aishwarya signs a Hollywood project, and more…

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra documents The Matrix Resurrections press tour Day 1 in style.

Billie Eilish opens up on the horrific experience of Covid 19.

Chris Pratt pens a heartfelt tribute for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday.

The rumors about Benedict Cumberbatch leaving The Marvel Cinematic Universe soon. He is known for the character of Doctor Strange.

James Bond actor Naomie Harris opens up about her #MeToo story.

Television

Rashami Desai feels Tejasswi Prakash is insecure about her in Bigg Boss Season 15.

Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Nishant Bhat in Bigg Boss Season 15.

Ekta Kapoor plans to save Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared that he follows Nichiren Buddhism and truly believes in his philosophy on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13.

Karishma Tanna to tie the knot with Varun Bangera on 5th February 2022.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Trend Alert! Vicky-Katrina’s pre-wedding festivities, Sara Ali Khan thanks A R Rahman, Abhijeet apologizes to Rakhi, and more…