Hot Trending! RRR trailer, Salman shoots for Tiger 3, Sonakshi’s message for Vick-Kat, Bharti’s first child, and more…

Bollywood

SS Rajamouli’s mega film RRR trailer launched in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR were present at the launch.

Sushant Singh Rajput was the first choice for the Chandigarh Kare Aashiquie film, but it came to Ayushmann Khurrana after the sudden tragic demise of SSR.

Salman Khan starts shooting his upcoming film Tiger 3 in Mumbai.

At Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, a condom brand shared a hilarious post for the couple.

Sonakshi Sinha wishes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at their wedding reception.

Hollywood

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in conversation in the Gryffindor common room picture from Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Úrsula Corberó revealed her first meeting with Madonna.

Kanye West might take over Virgil Abloh’s position as the creative director at Louis Vuitton at the French company.

Priyanka Chopra’s character as Sati is revealed from the film Matrix Resurrections.

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his future in MCU.

Television

Kamya Punjabi gives a befitting reply to a person who tried to troll her on social media.

Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are ready to welcome their first child.

Nomaan Ellahi dismisses designer Faizan Ansari’s claims of fraud.

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokande’s pictures in Ethnic looks go viral.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan confirmed that he shares a good equation with his co-star Erica Fernandez.

